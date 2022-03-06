Sunny Anderson Serenades Her Pizza In Hilarious Instagram Stories

Cookbook author and television personality Sunny Anderson has whipped up plenty of delectable-looking dishes over the years that leave her fans drooling. However, in her latest Instagram stories, she took her devotion to culinary creations to a whole new level by serenading her pizza. And, it wasn't simply a quick story — it was a full-on series of 12, all featuring close-up shots of a freshly-baked pizza as the focal point. Anderson's voice was the second star of the show, as she sweet-talked and sang along to some music throughout.

She started the series with Jeffrey Osborne's song "We're Going All The Way" playing in the background. After requesting that Alexa turn the volume up, she proceeded to proclaim her love for the pizza, even saying she's going to "take this pizza out on a date." She DJs during the entire serenade session, moving from Lisa Stansfield's song "Been Around the World" to Usher's "Hey Daddy (Daddy's Home)," switching up the words in both to swap in pizza-centric phrases.

Throughout her serenade, she continues to pan her camera over a pizza topped with pepperoni, chicken, and cherry tomatoes, the cheese still bubbling as she revels in the fresh-from-the-oven delight. "I wanna be all up in your slices," Anderson croons at one point in the story series, zooming in and out to the beat as her dog hilariously howls along in the background.