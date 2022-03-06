The Difference Between Blenders And Food Processors, According To Bobby Flay

When it comes to countertop kitchen appliances, a blender and a food processor are two of the most popular found in your average household — and both have a wide variety of uses. Take a blender, for starters. While most commonly used for smoothies and drinks (frozen margaritas, anyone?), a blender is also great for making sauces, salad dressing, homemade nut butter, and even flour (via Jessica Gavin). Then there's a food processor. It's a game-changer for dicing, mincing, and pureeing anything from onions to garlic.

Both blenders and food processors serve similar functions — so it makes sense that you might wonder if you can use them interchangeably. After all, they look somewhat alike and they both have blades for chopping and blending, right? It seems like the answer would be yes, but according to Bobby Flay, it's actually "it depends." During an episode of the father-daughter podcast "Always Hungry with Bobby Flay and Sophie Flay," the Food Network star explained what he considers the key difference between a food processor and a blender. It's a distinction some people may have never known.