What Redditors Have To Say About 'Coffee Shaming' This Dunkin' Order

"Looking at this makes me feel like I need an insulin shot&my lactaid pills..." says one user, as another chips in with "just looking at this makes me want to down a liter of water" (via Reddit). While the Dunkin' order is certainly making Reddit queasy, some Redditors are sharing weird coffee encounters of their own.

One coffee order requesting a small iced coffee with 10 sugars and 10 cream had a barista wondering whether all that sugar was even going to dissolve in that little coffee. To their surprise, the customer found the drink to be perfectly "crunchy" to his liking. "I used to have a lady customer come and get a large sweet tea and she would demand at minimum 20 pumps of the liquid sugar and at least a half cup of cream. It was basically sweet milk water," recalls another comment.

Intrigued by the number of orders asking for excessive amounts of sugar and cream in their coffees, one barista decided to see what the fuss was about for themselves. "Had someone order double cream triple sugar stirred and after she left I made myself one to see why was she so addicted to these 3 times a day." After taste-testing the drink, they could safely say that the drink was "so disgusting."