Rachael Ray Shares Key Ingredient For 'Perfect Pasta Every Time'

Rachael Ray is the proud author of not five, not 10, but over 25 successful cookbooks! Once that little fact sinks in, you'll be even more amazed to know that the "The Rachael Ray Show" host writes anywhere between nine to a staggering 15 recipes each week (via She Knows). While Ray probably has little in common with the rest of us who would rather sneak in a takeout or two than cook 15 meals a week, rest assured, she has top-notch tips to share with the world which fans would be wise to pay heed to.

Of all the secrets the seasoned chef has to share, Ray has often spoken about the many tricks to making the perfect pasta. If you're thinking that pasta requires little except boiled noodles and a jar of store-bought tomato sauce dumped on top, Ray's tips will have you think otherwise.

To make the entire tomato sauce for your pasta taste like cheese, for example, she recommends adding the rind of a parmesan cheese into the pot of sauce while it's cooking (via YouTube). When sprinkling dried herbs like oregano onto your pasta, Ray suggests lightly crushing them between your palms to "wake them" first.

These little tricks may go a long way in adding a bit of oomph to just another plate of plain ol' pasta. The latest piece of pasta advice that Ray spills on Instagram is, according to her, "the secret ingredient to perfect pasta every time."