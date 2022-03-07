Why One Magnolia Table Episode Is 'So Special' To Joanna Gaines

For TV personality and entrepreneur Joanna Gaines, the discovery+ show "Magnolia Table" is a way to connect with her fans by giving them a sneak peek into her life. Food is a big part of the show, of course: According to Delish, the episodes feature Gaines' family members and some of their favorite recipes including the backstories behind all of the meals they love to cook.

Per Paste Magazine, Gaines made the decision to ensure that things stayed a little informal on the TV show so that audiences could get a glimpse of what really goes on behind the scenes. She explained in a "making of" episode of the show, "I had started feeling like, 'Oh this is not real, this is more produced.' " She added that she told herself that if she was going ahead with the show, it's going to feature her "really cooking something, start to finish." She also said that if she made a mistake while cooking a dish, they'd include it in the show instead of deleting the scene to keep things real.

It appears that Gaines is very proud of "Magnolia Table" and she recently wrote on Instagram about an episode that's especially close to her heart.