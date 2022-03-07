If You Live In A High-Altitude Area, Here's Why Your Chip Bags Look Inflated

If you've ever taken a physics course, this concept may ring a bell. The answer lies in Boyle's Law, which states that the pressure and volume of gas in a container are inversely related, according to HowStuffWorks. Several Redditors have even contributed to answering the question on the "Explain Like I'm Five" subreddit. One user attributes Boyle's Law to this effect, explaining, "The volume and pressure of a gas are inversely proportionate. As pressure decreases, volume increases. As pressure increases, volume decreases. As you go higher in altitude, the atmospheric pressure drops, which makes the air molecules 'spread out.' The molecules in the bag try to do the same thing, which 'puffs up' the bag like a balloon."

As another user clearly spells out, air essentially becomes trapped in the bags when the contents are sealed at low elevations. Then, as the bags ascend — i.e., when they are placed on shelves in high-altitudinous grocery stores — the volume inside the bags stays the same although the atmospheric air is seemingly thinner. Therefore, the pressure of the air inside the bag exceeds the air pressure outside of it, causing it to push out like an inflated balloon.

If you ever travel to a location with puffier chip bags than usual, you can be assured that Boyle's Law is in action. See? Science really can be all that and a bag of potato chips.