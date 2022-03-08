TikTok Is Grateful For This Aluminum Foil-Saving Hack

Most folks would agree that aluminum foil is a highly useful tool that can make storing food items a lot easier. It's not a myth that aluminum foil is generally safe to use on both sides (shiny and dull) and the only exception to the rule is nonstick foil, in which consumers are advised to store food on the dull side.

Of course, there are a few irritations attached to using aluminum foil. For instance, one Redditor said that they hate it when they accidentally end up with aluminum foil in their mouth, writing, "Though I've never chewed it intentionally, I have had pieces of it stick to food that has been cooking in the oven which ends up in my mouth. I find it rather unpleasant."

Sometimes, the packaging can be a challenge if you get a brand with a tough-to-open box, and sometimes the foil doesn't tear evenly leaving you stuck trying to unravel it. TikTok users know that this struggle is real and are praising a fellow TikToker who has shared a useful aluminum foil hack for anyone who finds it difficult to use the product.