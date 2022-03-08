Chef And Author J. Kenji Lopez-Alt On Cookbooks, Woks, And A Late Start In The Kitchen - Exclusive Interview

When did your interest in food start?

It wasn't actually until college. I think I'm a rare case where I didn't really have an interest in cooking until after I got my first cooking job, which was in college. Prior to that, I had a little bit of an interest in food, particularly Chinese food and Mexican food [which] were things that my dad loved, so we went looking for great Chinese food and Mexican food around New York when I was growing up. As far as cooking goes, I had no real interest in it. I accidentally got my first cooking job when I was looking for summer work. The summer after my sophomore year of college, I was looking for a job as a server to make some money. One of the restaurants I went to said they had a cook that didn't show up that morning and I could start working as a cook that day for the summer if I wanted to try it. I said "OK," and I ended up loving cooking. I started getting my interest in cooking after I got my first job as a cook.

When did it become clear that your professional life was actually going to be centered around food?

I don't think it ever became [fully like] that. I'm not one of these people that thinks super long-term, as far as career goes. Most of my career decisions have been based around whether I am currently satisfied with the work I'm doing ... and lot of that involves whether I feel like I'm learning and growing and gaining new skills. Basically, my career started after I was working part-time as a cook through college because I enjoyed it. After that, I went full-time into cooking, and then I worked at a number of different restaurants and essentially I left restaurants after I felt like, "OK, I'm in a higher position here now, I enjoy teaching other people, but there's still a lot for me to learn, so I want to move somewhere else where I can learn new styles of cooking and new techniques."

Once I was in the restaurant industry for a while, I thought it would be fun to learn the other side of the industry, the writing and the recipe development and all that. I went into that and that's where I've been. I've been in the recipe writing and recipe testing field now since 2006 or 2007. I've been doing it for 15 years but now I have other interests as well. I could very well see myself in five years doing something completely un-food related. I wrote a children's book last year, I want to write a few more children's books. I've got other interests. I'm not even sure that food is going to be my career for life, but it is my career now.