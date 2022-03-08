Applebee's New Dessert Is Perfect For Dunking

Applebee's is a restaurant that some people love and some people love to hate. While there are some people who love chowing down on the chain's spinach and artichoke dip, there are others who believe that Applebee's "deserves to die" (at least, according to Eater). Love it or hate it, Applebee's doesn't seem afraid to experiment with new menu items, no matter how crazy they may sound.

In 2021, Applebee's offered customers a limited-time chance to enjoy two classic bar snacks — Cheetos and wings — together, with their Cheetos-breaded boneless wings and cheese bites (via Restaurant Business Online). For those of you who were tired of drinking plain, old dollar margaritas, you may have had the option to drink a Mana Margarita, a margarita made in collaboration with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his own brand of tequila, per FSR Magazine. Or, if you didn't want to know what the Rock was blending, you also had the option to drink Mountain Dew Dark Berry Bash, a flavor of the citrus soda exclusive to Applebee's (via Chew Boom). It would seem innovation is something that Applebee's isn't shy to back away from.

The newest menu item turns away from boneless wings and colorful liquor. Instead, the new item is geared toward sweet tooths and those who want to polish off after a hearty dinner.