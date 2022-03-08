Coffee Mate's New Creamer Captures The Flavors Of This Iconic Ice Cream Treat

If you like ice cream and dessert — and let's face it, that probably describes quite a few people — then Coffee Mate's newest liquid coffee creamer flavor might end up on your grocery list. The popular brand just announced that it will be adding a brand new flavor, one that takes its inspiration from one of the most decadent ice cream truck classics on the market: the Drumstick.

The Drumstick was an accidental creation, and came to be when a vanilla ice cream cone was accidentally dropped into a pile of chocolate and peanuts by an employee at a candy factory in 1928, according to Nestlé's website. I.C. Parker, one of the factory managers, was inspired by the accident to create a whole new type of ice cream dessert. Parker's wife, Jewel, noted that the finished invention, which had a hard coating of chocolate and peanuts sprinkled on top, looked like a fried chicken leg, or "drumstick," and the name stuck. And now, fans of the Drumstick will soon be able to experience this ice cream creation in coffee form, thanks to Coffee Mate's new release.