The Huge Plant-Based Change Peet's Coffee Is Making To Its Menu
Spring is almost here, which means that many of our favorite coffee chains are announcing the new food and drink options they'll be serving up for the season. Starbucks introduced a Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, Dunkin' has a Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew, and now, Peet's Coffee has announced a new plant-based spring food and beverage menu.
Peet's Coffee is a chain that was started in the San Francisco area in the 1960s. It places an emphasis on freshly roasted coffee beans, and is even sometimes credited with inspiring Starbucks and starting the specialty coffee industry. These days, Peet's is still serving up plenty of coffee, but has also added some food items to its menu, too. The chain's upcoming spring menu includes several new plant-based coffee drinks that use the coffee shop's own dark-roasted beans, and they have some new food options coming down the line. After all, nothing's worse than too much caffeine on an empty stomach.
Peet's has new plant-based food and drinks
There will be three new plant-based beverages — as well as a bonus drink — added to the Peet's Coffee menu this spring, according to Chew Boom. Customers should look for the hot Hazelnut Oat Latte, the iced or hot Vanilla Almond Latte, and the Cold Brew with Vanilla Oat Foam. The fourth drink, only available to Peetnik Rewards members, is a Hazelnut Cold Brew Oat Latte that can be ordered through the app or website.
The chain is also adding two new plant-based food items to its menu. They're bringing back the Everything Plant-Based Sandwich, which is made with Beyond Breakfast sausage, Just Egg, and melted plant-based cheddar on an everything bagel thin, and are making it a permanent addition to the menu this time. There will also be a new flatbread wrap made from lavash bread, Just Egg, Violife plant-based provolone, pesto, kale, tomatoes, and bell peppers. These new plant-based food and beverage items will be arriving at participating Peet's Coffee stores starting tomorrow, March 9.