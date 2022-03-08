The Huge Plant-Based Change Peet's Coffee Is Making To Its Menu

Spring is almost here, which means that many of our favorite coffee chains are announcing the new food and drink options they'll be serving up for the season. Starbucks introduced a Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, Dunkin' has a Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew, and now, Peet's Coffee has announced a new plant-based spring food and beverage menu.

Peet's Coffee is a chain that was started in the San Francisco area in the 1960s. It places an emphasis on freshly roasted coffee beans, and is even sometimes credited with inspiring Starbucks and starting the specialty coffee industry. These days, Peet's is still serving up plenty of coffee, but has also added some food items to its menu, too. The chain's upcoming spring menu includes several new plant-based coffee drinks that use the coffee shop's own dark-roasted beans, and they have some new food options coming down the line. After all, nothing's worse than too much caffeine on an empty stomach.