Instagram Is Excited For The Return Of Trader Joe's Spring Candles

With the official start of spring just a few short weeks away, Trader Joe's shoppers are gearing up for the return of the store's spring-scented soy wax candles. Instagram user @mrs_traderjoes took to their account this week with a reminder of the launch and to issue a PSA, alerting shoppers to avoid picking up the candle jars by the lid. "I had to learn this the hard way ..." they captioned a video as they demonstrated how picking up the houseware by the top can lead to the bottom part falling to the ground.

Some expressed appreciation for the "Pro Tip" in the comments section, like user @traderjoes5itemsorless, who said that they would have probably done the exact same thing had they not seen the video. Many others shared their favorite seasonal scents, which include Honeycrisp Apple, Grapefruit, and Peach Black Tea, while others asked for further confirmation that the spring candles were, in fact, back in stock.

"They should be back soon!!" @mrs_traderjoes said in response, though over on Reddit, someone revealed that they spotted the Grapefruit scented candle just this week. As such, it may be best to give your local Trader Joe's a call before heading out on a candle run and act fast before they sell out!