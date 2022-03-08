Reddit Wants Trader Joe's New Frozen Black Tea And Boba Coconut Dessert

Redditors took note of the Trader Joe's find and chimed in with their thoughts. Replies ranged from, "Awesome, my family and I loved the cold brew coffee boba flavor. Coconut milk is actually amazing in ice cream," all the way to, "I'm going tomorrow to TJ so I hope they have this!" Some users had already tasted the product, and responded with, "I was lurking in the ice cream aisle and one of the crew members opened a new box and handed one to me. I just tried it at home and it's DELICIOUSSSS! 10/10 will recommend! It has a strong tea flavor and the boba is nice and chewy, very similar to a fresh boba tea. It's not as sweet as brown sugar boba bars."

Others can't wait to try the find, saying, "I'm a sucker for strong black tea boba, so sold," and, "I can't wait to try this!" while another chimed in with, "Oh man, fingers crossed you mean my store because I'll be making a trip there soon!" One Redditor even hoped, "Ohh I'm excited to try this. Especially after finding out that the non-dairy thai tea mochi were discontinued, I wonder if this tastes similar." One user had a final thought that could redefine boba desserts forever — "I'm going to buy it and let it completely melt. Then I'm going to try to smash a boba straw through the lid and sip the entire thing."