Waterloo's New Seltzer Flavors Taste Like Summer In A Can

As the warmer months approach, the Waterloo sparkling water brand has released two new summer flavors that it says are great to sip poolside. Among the first customers to try them will be guests at the South by Southwest tech, film, and music conference in Austin, Texas, this month, according to an announcement sent to Mashed. Founded in Austin in 2017 and now one of the fastest growing sparkling water brands in the United States, according to the Austin American-Statesman, Waterloo is heavily involved in the city's community, serving as the official sparkling water of the Austin City Limits music festival and Austin FC.

What kind of new Waterloo beverages will these Austin festival goers be sampling? For the March 10 launch, the brand incorporated some familiar aspects of popular Waterloo sparkling water flavors. Like the rest of its line, they don't contain any sugar, calories, or sweeteners and are made with Non-GMO Project Verified natural flavors and purified carbonated water.