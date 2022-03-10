Waterloo's New Seltzer Flavors Taste Like Summer In A Can
As the warmer months approach, the Waterloo sparkling water brand has released two new summer flavors that it says are great to sip poolside. Among the first customers to try them will be guests at the South by Southwest tech, film, and music conference in Austin, Texas, this month, according to an announcement sent to Mashed. Founded in Austin in 2017 and now one of the fastest growing sparkling water brands in the United States, according to the Austin American-Statesman, Waterloo is heavily involved in the city's community, serving as the official sparkling water of the Austin City Limits music festival and Austin FC.
What kind of new Waterloo beverages will these Austin festival goers be sampling? For the March 10 launch, the brand incorporated some familiar aspects of popular Waterloo sparkling water flavors. Like the rest of its line, they don't contain any sugar, calories, or sweeteners and are made with Non-GMO Project Verified natural flavors and purified carbonated water.
These two new flavors are a citrus lover's delight
The two new flavors that Waterloo is bringing to stores this spring are Blackberry Lemonade and Cherry Limeade, as shared with Mashed. The brand describes the first drink as a berry twist on "country classic lemonade," while the second — which may or may not be a nod to Sonic's legendary cherry limeade — is a blend of lime, red cherries, and "notes of grenadine, pomegranate, and orange citrus." Waterloo says its team considered "aroma, mouthfeel, carbonation and more" when developing the drinks.
While these canned libations can be consumed on their own, Waterloo couldn't release them without providing recipes that use them as ingredients. Online, the brand has shared recipes for mocktails like the Blackberry Cucumber Collins and a Cherry Berry Smash. These new drinks can be found at HEB, Central Market, Hy-Vee and Whole Foods during the month of March, as well as Target and other retailers later into April.