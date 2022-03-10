Subway Just Upgraded Its Italian Subs With 3 New Menu Options
Subway has undergone a major transformation in recent months. Last July, Subway announced massive menu changes in what would become "Eat Fresh Refresh," the biggest menu update in the sandwich chain's history. The refresh featured 20 revamped menu items, including the return of two sandwiches, the release of four brand-new subs, and the introduction of eleven different types of "improved ingredients" to the menu, according to Thrillist. Executives said it was the beginning of the chain's efforts to improve the overall quality of its offerings.
Less than a year later, the chain has announced the addition of three new sandwiches inspired by the flavors of Italy, coming to locations nationwide this spring, according to a press release from the company. The lineup includes two Italian-style subs and a third created with the help of San Francisco 49ers star quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. To understand what's inside of them, you'll have to brush up on your knowledge of Italian cured meats.
These sandwiches are mighty meaty
Subway's first new hearty sub, called the Mozza Meat, will include capicola, a traditional Italian dry-cured pork cold cut, paired with black forest ham and BelGioioso fresh mozzarella. It's topped with spinach, tomatoes, red onions, banana peppers, and Subway's MVP parmesan vinaigrette, all served between two slices of artisan Italian bread, per the press announcement. If that's not enough meat to satisfy you, then you might be intrigued by the hefty Supreme Meats sub, which includes four different kinds of pork — capicola, pepperoni, Genoa salami, and black forest ham — on Italian bread with provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, banana peppers, and parmesan vinaigrette
Finally, the NFL player is lending his name to the new Jimmy Garoppolo's Benissimo sandwich, which stars rotisserie chicken, pepperoni, and provolone. Rounding it out are fresh spinach, tomatoes, and peppercorn ranch, served on Italian herbs and cheese bread. While these Italian-style offerings are on the menu now, there is one catch: They're only available to order on Subway's website or mobile app via the chain's online-only menu called The Vault.