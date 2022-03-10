Subway Just Upgraded Its Italian Subs With 3 New Menu Options

Subway has undergone a major transformation in recent months. Last July, Subway announced massive menu changes in what would become "Eat Fresh Refresh," the biggest menu update in the sandwich chain's history. The refresh featured 20 revamped menu items, including the return of two sandwiches, the release of four brand-new subs, and the introduction of eleven different types of "improved ingredients" to the menu, according to Thrillist. Executives said it was the beginning of the chain's efforts to improve the overall quality of its offerings.

Less than a year later, the chain has announced the addition of three new sandwiches inspired by the flavors of Italy, coming to locations nationwide this spring, according to a press release from the company. The lineup includes two Italian-style subs and a third created with the help of San Francisco 49ers star quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. To understand what's inside of them, you'll have to brush up on your knowledge of Italian cured meats.