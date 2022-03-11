Jameson Irish Whiskey Brings The Celebration Back With St. Patrick's Day - Exclusive Interview

Why do we need two St. Patrick's Days?

What inspired this idea is really the recognition that, due to the pandemic, we haven't really been able to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in ways that we used to for the last two years. This year, what we really wanted to do is make up for those two years we missed with family and friends.

That's why in 2022, Jameson wanted to officially take a stance on this and say, you know what, St. Patrick's Day, let's make it a double holiday. We want to make sure that we are encouraging consumers to get together with their family and friends to celebrate – responsibly, I should add – on both Thursday, March 17th and Friday, March 18th, because we know we haven't really had that opportunity to do so in the last couple of years.

How are you hoping people make the most of the two St. Patrick's Days this year?

It's about coming together with family and friends. As part of our campaign, [there is] an opportunity to sign up for a variety of different prizes. One of those is actually sending a $20.22 gift [on Venmo] out to consumers, so that they can use that to enjoy a drink with their friends or family members.

It's about making sure that we are showing up in different ways, no matter where those consumers are. Whether it's virtual, or whether they are at home with their family and friends, or turning up at a bar,. We want to make sure that we are showing up for consumers. What's nice about this is the $20.22 is a fun play on the year 2022. In addition to that, we are offering an Uber Eats voucher. It's up to $30 to make sure that on March 18th, we can deliver a full Irish breakfast. That includes the meal, the delivery, and the tips. We've got that covered for consumers as well — inspiring consumers to get together with their family and friends, whether it's the Thursday or the Friday.