Taco Bell Just Turned Its Popular Nacho Fries Into A New Menu Item

Taco Bell has its staple items, like crunchy tacos, bean burritos, and the Crunchwrap Supreme. But the chain's menu has also seen a rotating cast of wildly popular special, seasonal, or limited-edition items. There was the massive Quesalupa, which featured an indulgent cheese-stuffed shell. There were the Nacho Fries, which according to Business Insider, were the "most successful launch in Taco Bell history" when they came out for the first time in 2018. And when the beloved Mexican Pizza permanently left the menu in 2020, fans were devastated.

However, there's good news for Taco Bell customers who are feeling nostalgic for the ghosts of menus past. If you, like so many people, were obsessed with the aforementioned Nacho Fries, you're in luck — they're coming back to Taco Bell in 2022. Not only are they returning in their OG form, they're also featured in a brand new menu item: the Steak Nacho Fries Burrito. Here's everything you need to know about the recently released dish that has fans buzzing.