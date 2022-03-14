Gordon Ramsay's Reaction To Another Spot-On Impression Delights TikTok

Sharing a celebrity impression on TikTok already requires some serious confidence, but there's the added pressure to get it absolutely perfect since many famous people are on the app and might see your video. If you're portraying Gordon Ramsay, the pressure is probably even higher: The chef is arguably as famous for his hot-tempered personality as he is for his restaurants and television work. He's also been known to react to people on his TikTok page, so if you're bold enough to share your impersonations of him online, you better hope you've done a good job.

But according to TikTok user Jack Chalmers, whose impressions have previously caught Ramsay's attention, impersonating the "Hell's Kitchen" star is actually easier than one might think. In a video posted to his page earlier this week, the TikToker offered his followers a step-by-step breakdown explaining how to "do the most amazing Gordon Ramsay impression" should they want to try flexing their own acting chops.

Per his instructions, mastering the chef's accent isn't as essential as one might assume. Instead, he says, "the most important part is the mannerisms." He explains, "It's a mixture of the slap, the bounce, the counting on your fingers, the finger on the chin," all well demonstrating each movement exactly as Ramsay does. Since posting the video, Chalmers has received tons of positive feedback from users approving of his tips. And, just like last time, he once again caught the attention of the celebrity chef.