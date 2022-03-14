Nearly 42% Said These Two Are The Best Sandwiches At McDonald's

It's no secret why McDonald's hamburgers are so delicious (or, at least it's not anymore!). Nor is the fact that McDonald's is quite accomplished at serving up fast food that does not happen to be burgers. Along with their iconic breakfast sandwiches, McDonald's is also known for its chicken, ribs, and fish sandwiches.

In fact, McDonald's is really the OG when it comes to fast-food fish sandwiches, having rolled out the first one on Good Friday 1962 as a meatless fast food sandwich alternative, according to Smithsonian Magazine. And then, of course, there is McDonald's Crispy Chicken Sandwich, which the fast-food giant introduced in 2021 as its champion of the ongoing fast-food chicken sandwich wars.

While McDonald's is busy fending off plenty of worthy competition from other chains, its Crispy Chicken Sandwich is virtually unrivaled among McDonald's most beloved non-burger sandwiches. We got our first inkling in the results of a previous Mashed survey in which a mere 5.45% of respondents were willing to call the Crispy Chicken their least favorite McDonald's sandwich. But to really satisfy our curiosity, we thought it best to come right out and ask Americans which McDonald's sandwich is, in fact, their favorite.

The results of our most recent survey indicate that, yes, McDonald's Crispy Chicken sandwich is THE favorite. But it shares that honor with another, and together these two sandwiches were voted the best at McDonald's by 42% of our survey respondents.