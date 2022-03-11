The Worst McDonald's Sandwich According To Almost 35% Of People

When a person wants to get a quality sandwich, McDonald's usually isn't the first place on the radar. Yet, it is agreed upon that some of its sandwiches are better than others.

Its Crispy Chicken Sandwich, for example, is said to rival Chick-fil-A's "iconic" version. One Business Insider reviewer said that the sandwiches were nearly identical in taste. People have even tried to make the dish at home, as shown by this recipe on RecipeGoulash.com.

Other sandwiches are a bit less liked. For example, the McRib has blown up in pop culture, but not for the best reasons. One McDonald's employee, @zaezae1098 on TikTok, posted a video which showed the process of how the sandwich is typically made behind the counter (via The Daily Dot). Many viewers were concerned, to say the least.

As for which McDonald's sandwich is truly the worst, Mashed surveyed 605 people in the United States for their thoughts.