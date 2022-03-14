Why One Louisiana Popeyes Location Has An Ironic Mascot

McDonald's has Ronald McDonald. Burger King has the King. KFC has Colonel Sanders. Wendy's has the ... Wendy's girl? It seems like all the major fast-food chains have mascots to their name, colorful faces with even more colorful backstories. But there's a few restaurants that don't have mascots to speak of — and Popeyes is one of them.

Founded by Al Copeland back in 1972 down in New Orleans, Popeyes has been serving chicken, biscuits, and other Cajun fare, all without a mascot to their name. Sure, they have a catchy New Orleans jazz-infused slogan — something they hired out-of-work musicians to re-cover (via Marketing Dive) — but you would think that, in all of its years of operation, there was never one mascot they even tested out? While beloved cartoon character Popeye the Sailor was associated with the brand, the spinach-chomping sailor man didn't fit with neither Louisiana nor fried chicken, per Marketplace. From there, the chain simply relied on catchy jingles, social media, and word of mouth for their marketing strategy.

But for one Louisiana Popeyes, there's one unofficial mascot who strolled up out of the blue and got the job. His name is Rocco and he's a beloved member of the team. Though, if he could speak, he'd probably have some choice words about what Popeyes serves.