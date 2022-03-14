The Sage Advice Andrew Zimmern Has For Rookie Restaurant Owners

Within this Spilled Milk AMA, Zimmern served up his advice on how to navigate this new, expensive market. His solution for combatting high food prices: "limit menu" and to "limit number of employees." He also suggested not cutting back on hours and to make a point to maintain a smooth flow of conversation between the restaurant's management and its customers. This includes explaining why menu prices have gone up, including gas prices and family situations.

However, the celebrity chef also cautioned that certain restaurants will be affected differently. He provided the example of a pizza restaurant being able to more easily handle the rising expenses, due to the fact that its ingredients are much cheaper than the actual cost of the dish. However, not all businesses have that luxury.

Zimmern noted that this discussion has been happening amongst an independent restaurant coalition and how the industry's prices have been largely shaken in the last few decades. The best that new restaurant owners can do is to learn how to invest in a smaller menu and to be transparent with their customers.