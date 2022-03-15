Joshua Weissman Reveals What It Was Like To Cook With Brie Larson - Exclusive

Brie Larson, AKA Captain Marvel, got into cooking during the pandemic. "I wanted to become more interested in my actual world," she explained to her YouTube followers. Actually, first, the A-lister started to garden, and "with that," she says, "I got way more into cooking ... getting into how things are made, how it works, and finding my passions within that, its' such a special thing, it's such a special way to end the day to nourish myself [and] to nourish my partner."

Before she knew it, she ended up making food with Joshua Weissman, armed with a giant, homegrown zucchini. "I think a friend of a friend knew her and knew she wanted to get into food," Weissman revealed to Mashed in an exclusive interview. "Somehow, we got connected ... We had a pre-call where I was like, 'Well, here's my idea.' She said she wanted to do a [Taco Bell] Crunchwrap, but vegetarian. I was like, 'Let's do it. That's a great idea' We literally just did it."

Spoilers forthcoming: This is how it all went down.