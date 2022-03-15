The Pioneer Woman's Cake Memories Are So Relatable

Ree Drummond, or the Pioneer Woman, takes to Instagram again with four recipes that are "near and dear" to her heart.

Her post features a chocolate cake, stuffed peppers, a casserole of sorts, and some hearty meat stew, which were all featured in a recent episode of her Food Network show.

Though Drummond has concocted a variety of different cake recipes in the past, she acknowledges the emotional comfort provided by this particular cake, which was made in a sheet tray and was cut up into perfectly rectangular pieces.

Drummond has a soft spot for chocolate cake in particular, which she typically uses store-bought cake mix to make. She then adds her own personal touch by rationing a tablespoon of vanilla extract into the batter. But what also makes a chocolate cake particularly "her" is also a vanilla frosting. In her post, she calls chocolate cake with vanilla frosting a "lifelong favorite cake/frosting combination."