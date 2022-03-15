How Kenji Lopez-Alt's Degree In Architecture Informs His Cookbook Writing - Exclusive

Given that he's a celebrated chef and food writer who pens pieces for the New York Times, has a new book out this year ("The Wok: Recipes and Techniques"), has a YouTube channel with, as he jokingly describes it, "more subscribers than is reasonable," and with experience cooking professionally in multiple celebrated restaurant kitchens, you might think James Kenji López Alt (who goes by Kenji) was always interested in the culinary world.

He wasn't. In fact, cooking or writing about food or having any serious involvement with the food world in any way had never really occurred to Kenji until he was already in college — and no, it wasn't culinary school, it was the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Kenji grew up, as he described it during a recent exclusive Mashed interview, with "a lot of scientists in my family," so it's not much of a surprise he ended up a MIT. He wasn't studying science, though — he would earn a degree in architecture.

While Kenji's studies would end up informing his career in multiple notable and unique ways, it was what happened during the summer between his freshman and sophomore years of school that would guide his professional path. "I accidentally got my first cooking job when I was looking for summer work," Kenji said, adding: "I was looking for a job as a server to make some money. One of the restaurants I went to said they had a cook that didn't show up that morning and I could start working as a cook that day for the summer if I wanted to try it. I said 'OK,' and I ended up loving cooking. I started getting my interest in cooking after I got my first job as a cook."