Why TikTok Took A Big Step To Stop Food Misinformation

This article contains mentions of disordered eating and eating disorders.

TikTok has updated its policy guidelines on disordered eating in order to combat the spread of food and nutrition misinformation on its site. The move was prompted by consultations with experts, who cited the dangerous precedent being set by the frequent video postings of influencers promoting disordered eating, per NPR. TikTok will now remove content that touts the misguided weight loss approach.

According to the National Eating Disorders Collaboration, disordered eating can include risky behaviors such as fasting, binge eating, and skipping meals, and someone who engages in disordered eating is at a heightened risk of developing an eating disorder. TikTok had already been expunging videos that promoted eating disorders.

The Houston Chronicle has documented 10 viral TikTok food and nutrition trends that either peddle misinformation or promote disordered eating, one of which included "What I Eat in a Day" videos. In these videos, TikTok users deprive themselves of food and consume perilously low amounts of calories in public displays that impressionable young people might mistakenly believe are safe for them to emulate. Additionally, The Wall Street Journal published an exposé about how TikTok's algorithm contributes to filling teens' feeds with hazardous weight loss challenge videos.

Stopping misinformation on disordered eating is paramount since intentional undereating can ultimately lead to a number of negative health effects encompassing a weakened immune system, malnutrition, developmental problems, chronic fatigue, and more, per Medical News Today.