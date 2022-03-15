How The Jack In The Box E. Coli Outbreak Changed The Way Food Recalls Work

It's an occasional blip you'd hear on the 5 o'clock news: a piece about a few hundred bags of lettuce that need to be recalled or maybe a couple thousand cans of tuna that need to be shipped back. Food recall stories may sound like background news in today's sensationalist headlines, but not long ago, the idea of unwittingly having — or worse, consuming — unsafe food products was something to get fired up about. Nowadays, we trust that agencies such as the USDA and FSIS are ensuring our food and drinks are not only delicious but safe to consume too.

A key player in the formation of our food safety system isn't actually a person at all. It's the West Coast-based fast-food chain Jack in the Box. Customers of Jack's expect to receive clean, hygienically made food — even if it may not be the healthiest choice nutrition-wise — and most of the time, they do receive your standard, safe-to-eat combo meal without any lasting consequences. But in 1993, in what is described as one of the worst outbreaks of all time (per Food Safety News), Jack in the Box sold undercooked burgers riddled with the E. coli O157: H7 bacteria to customers across California, Nevada, Washington, and Idaho. 700 customers were affected by the bacteria, with four children dying and another child having to undergo intense dialysis and removal of her large intestine to survive. In response, the USDA initiated a sweeping overhaul of meat inspection procedures to ensure such an outbreak never happens again.