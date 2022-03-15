How Kewpee Burger Became The Inspiration For Wendy's Hamburgers

Dave Thomas grew up near Kalamazoo, Michigan, presumably spending his days as any boy would — playing with friends, going to school, and most importantly, going to the local hamburger places for a bite to eat. One of these places Thomas would frequent, according to The Daily Meal, is Kewpee Hamburgers. This was back in the day, before Kewpee shrunk down to only a few select stores around the Lima area. What was unique about Kewpee, aside from the use of the similarly named doll as a mascot, was that its hamburgers were square — just as Wendy's burgers are today.

According to Atlas Obscura, legend has it that Thomas loved the "old-fashioned" hamburgers and milkshakes so much that it inspired him to go into the hamburger business. While there isn't much to support such a claim, an old WMMT report shared on a Racine Kewpee location's website claims that Thomas was a fan of the chain, even returning back to Kalamazoo in 1974 to set up the first Wendy's in Michigan.

In 2010, Nation's Restaurant News ran an article on Kewpee Burgers, in which citizens of Lima proudly called the hamburger stand an "institution." The small chain's owner, Harry Shutt, said that serving the customer was of utmost importance — something that Dave Thomas would have no doubt agreed with.