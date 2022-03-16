The Story Of A $4000 Cognac Theft Took An Unexpected Turn

The case of the booze bandit who literally walked away with a $4,000 bottle of cognac has taken an unexpected turn. Per KTVU, just yesterday the Santa Clara County Sherriff's Office was seeking information about the theft of a bottle of Rémy Martin's Louis XIII Cognac, which was snatched from the Mount Hamilton Grandview Restaurant, a "classic steakhouse," located in San Jose, California.

The news outlet further shared that the heist went down on Tuesday evening of last week, after a man and woman, who can be seen on security camera footage from the restaurant, entered what was described as an "empty bar" and decided to help themselves. Only they didn't just pour themselves each a snifter of the cognac in question, which also would have been wrong, but instead walked away with the whole bottle.

The woman in the video who is seen taking the bottle was dressed in a gown and apparently was a member of a party of 10 who had dined at Mount Hamilton Grandview that evening. The manager told KTVU the diners racked up a bill for $1,600 and paid in cash. For all those Agatha Christie fans out there, that means neither Hercule Poirot nor Miss Marple could track down the thief using credit card information.