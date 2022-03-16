Why The 'World's Largest Potato' Wasn't A Potato After All

When New Zealand couple Colin and Donna Craig-Brown discovered a 17-pound tuber in their yard, the pair knew they had to contact The Guinness Book of World Records to authenticate their finding (via Smithsonian Magazine). The vegetable, named "Doug" due to the fact that the Craig-Browns dug it out of the ground, was the same weight as a Thanksgiving turkey and had become a local New Zealand celebrity. "We put a hat on him," Colin Craig-Brown told the NZ Herald. "We put him on Facebook, taking him for a walk, giving him some sunshine. It's all a bit of fun. It's amazing what entertains people."

Craig-Brown originally wrapped the supposed-potato in plastic wrap and stuck it in the fridge, hoping to eventually make vodka out of the vegetable as he awaited a DNA test to prove Doug was 100% potato (via Newsweek). In order to verify Doug's identity, Craig-Brown had to cut a piece of the alleged potato off and send it to Scotland, causing a ton of stress for the home gardener. "Do they think I genetically modified it? It's been a rollercoaster of emotion," Craig-Brown said. "While it's extremely deflating, I want to prove them wrong. We will do everything they ask of us."

The DNA results have now arrived, and Doug's identity has been revealed with a twist worthy of "The Jerry Springer Show."