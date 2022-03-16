Le Creuset's Colorful New Cookware Is All About Bread

Let's face it, we all got a little more into cooking during lockdown. In fact, so many of us kept ourselves busy with baking bread, grocery stores across the country faced an unprecedented yeast shortage.

Even now that we're moving back toward "normal," a lot of us are still using baking as a calming activity. According to the Science History Institute, making our own bread is particularly comforting because it connects us to history while also keeping us grounded in the moment. No time for stressing when the bread needs kneading!

In theory, homemade bread is relatively simple to make, requiring few ingredients and standard kitchen fare. No fancy gadgets needed. But in reality, there's plenty of room for mistakes when baking bread. You might use the wrong flour. You might not add enough fat or sugar or moisture. You might knead too little or too much. Nevertheless, you can minimize some of your baking woes with the right cookware.