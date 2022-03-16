The Superfan Who Cooked Every Single One Of Ina Garten's Recipes

When Pheifer first started cooking Garten's recipes in 2015 in what he describes on his blog as his own "Julie & Julia" experiment, he had no idea that it would end on Sunday, March 13, 2022 — and with him cooking live on Zoom with the Barefoot Contessa herself. "Six years, five months, and three days later, with Ina's Boston Cream Pie, I've officially completed every single one of Ina's 1,272 recipes from her cookbooks and TV show!" he posted on Instagram over the weekend, along with the video of the pair baking together virtually. "And the icing (ganache in this case) on the cake is that Ina herself walked me through completing the final recipe."

Pheifer told Good Morning America that the experiment started with him and his roommates binge-watching "Barefoot Contessa" and deciding that he needed to improve his skills in the kitchen. "At 30, I figured I was long overdue for learning how to cook," he explained. "I honestly thought I'd last three months before moving on, but here we are. Ina hooked me." He said that throughout the project, Garten was "warm, gracious, generous and kind" and that he learned how to make dishes he never would have imagined himself tackling a few years ago — like baked Alaska. "She's taught me practically everything I know about cooking, and it was such a rare opportunity," he raved. While Pheifer has reached his initial goal, the project will continue as long as Garten keeps putting out recipes; he said he'll be cooking through her next cookbook later this year.