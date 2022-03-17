Reddit Is Cracking Up Over This Gross Cast Iron Pan Cleaning 'Hack'

If you've gotten your first cast iron pan or skillet recently, you've probably searched up some methods about how to keep the pan seasoned and clean. You shouldn't soak cast iron pan in water, but according to Alton Brown and Alex Gaurnaschelli, it's fine to clean it with some soap, despite the fact that some people think you shouldn't let soap touch the cast iron (via Twitter).

Though there's sure to be some cast iron skillet tips you wish you knew sooner, one place you can turn to is the subreddit r/castiron to see what folks are cooking up and how they take care of their kitchen gear. But there are also some more lighthearted conversations, like this post by a Redditor who shared a video with their "go-to method for cleaning cast iron." In the video, the poster's dog takes a lick of whatever seasoning and leftovers were on the cast iron, and Reddit had some strong feelings about the canine cleaning method.