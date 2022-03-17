How Ukrainian Chefs Are Helping The War Effort

In late 2021, not long before the onset of Russia's war on Ukraine, chef Volodymyr Yaroslavskyy opened what Eater calls a "high-concept, open-kitchen restaurant" in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The publication explains that the restaurant, called Chef's Table, reflected a new wave of fine dining in a country whose citizens have traditionally favored home cooking over dining out. After the reign of the former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych came to an end in 2014, "a new generation of local chefs was reinventing Ukrainian cuisine, reinvigorated in part by the fall of the corrupt political regime and the common struggle away from Russia and toward the West."

Now, as millions of Ukrainians continue to escape Russian attacks by seeking refuge in neighboring EU countries, Yaroslavskyy — and many of his fellow food industry workers — are volunteering as part of a citizens' army to bring free meals and other emergency services to those in need.