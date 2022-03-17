Why Taco Bell Canada Wants Fans To 'Get Messy'

Taco Bell has had some pretty creative marketing strategies. Take the "Taco IRL" campaign, which allowed fans to turn taco emojis into an offer for real-life tacos when texted to a special phone number on a certain day, per The Drum. There was also the time on May 4, 2021, when the sky was lit by a taco-esque half moon, that Taco Bell started its first global campaign granting customers a free taco during late night hours. The giveaway was part of the "I See a Taco" promotion, which encouraged Taco Bell fans to picture tacos in all half-circle images, including Dumbledore's eyeglasses (via Marketing Dive).

Geared toward fans of Taco Bell Canada, the brand is back with another innovative marketing campaign: the "Beautiful Mess" initiative. The company's first national marketing endeavor in the country encourages Canadians to embrace "their authentically beautiful selves," a press release explains, "in a world full of idealized products and people."