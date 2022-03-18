Geoffrey Zakarian Just Dropped The Recipe For His Favorite Dessert

Food Network is no stranger to Geoffrey Zakarian. You may have seen him on the infamous Iron Chef, Chopped, or even Cooks vs. Cons. Now, Geoffrey has made his way onto Instagram, with popular fitness posts and dinner dishes (bolognese and gnocchi to name a few). Recently, Zakarian's secret egg salad ingredient was a hit with fans who couldn't wait to try it for themselves.

The Iron Chef star's 892K Instagram followers receive no shortage of content as he shares his favorite recipes from the comfort of his kitchen. Geoffrey just dropped his favorite dessert, soufflé, and fans are loving it. The French pastry has to be perfectly cooked for the desired result, which is not easy for some. According to Eater, the aesthetic crust that you see in pictures must rise properly first.

At this point, you may be asking yourself: If it's that hard, how does Geoffrey Zakarian do it? Well, his entire recipe was shared on a recent Instagram post and it includes only five ingredients.