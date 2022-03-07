The Secret Ingredient In Geoffrey Zakarian's Egg Salad

Easter is almost here, and that means that a lot of people are filling their refrigerators with cartons of eggs to boil, dye, and decorate for their celebrations. But what to do with leftover hard-boiled eggs after the festivities? Once they're decorated, they look pretty, but they do eventually need to be eaten. Insider reports that 180 million eggs are purchased for Easter every year, which likely leaves lots of people on the search for recipes that employ cooked eggs. Fortunately, chef Geoffrey Zakarian has stepped up to the plate with his own.

In a recent post on Instagram, Zakarian shared his egg salad secret ingredient. "The secret to making a great egg salad is yuzu mayonnaise," the Food Network star said, along with "salt, cracked black pepper and a touch of dijon mustard." Zakarian added that eggs are his favorite food, and the chef, known for his work on "Chopped," "The Kitchen," and more, certainly has the skills to turn them into something tasty. Fans in the comments sounded excited to try his recommendation of adding yuzu mayo to egg salad.