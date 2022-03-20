The World's Biggest Mouth Can Fit This Many 'Huge' Long John Silver's Shrimp

The Guinness Book of World Records holds many food-related feats. Noted world records range from a solo record-holder who was able to eat the most ghost peppers in one minute — an impressive and slightly intimidating 97 grams — to restaurants like Benihana, which secured the record for hosting the longest cooking marathon. But, on top of these records that are accomplished through practice or discovered talent, other records are based off established, yet equally impressive, physical attributes.

Such is the case for Samantha Ramsdell, who holds the Guinness World Record for the "world's largest mouth gape (female)." Ramsdell was discovered on TikTok when she stretched her mouth so widely for followers that they "encouraged her to go after the record." Based on a measure of the length and width of her mouth when stretched, Guinness determined her "record-breaking" status. And if that measurement was not enough, Ramsdell went one step further to qualify just how big her mouth is with visuals displaying how much of certain foods could fit in her mouth at one time. Some foods she has attempted range from almost "an entire green apple" to "an entire large sized French fries" from McDonald's, in one bite. And Ramsdell continued to explore these possibilities in her latest TikTok post.