The World's Biggest Mouth Can Fit This Many 'Huge' Long John Silver's Shrimp
The Guinness Book of World Records holds many food-related feats. Noted world records range from a solo record-holder who was able to eat the most ghost peppers in one minute — an impressive and slightly intimidating 97 grams — to restaurants like Benihana, which secured the record for hosting the longest cooking marathon. But, on top of these records that are accomplished through practice or discovered talent, other records are based off established, yet equally impressive, physical attributes.
Such is the case for Samantha Ramsdell, who holds the Guinness World Record for the "world's largest mouth gape (female)." Ramsdell was discovered on TikTok when she stretched her mouth so widely for followers that they "encouraged her to go after the record." Based on a measure of the length and width of her mouth when stretched, Guinness determined her "record-breaking" status. And if that measurement was not enough, Ramsdell went one step further to qualify just how big her mouth is with visuals displaying how much of certain foods could fit in her mouth at one time. Some foods she has attempted range from almost "an entire green apple" to "an entire large sized French fries" from McDonald's, in one bite. And Ramsdell continued to explore these possibilities in her latest TikTok post.
What happens when you combine huge fried shrimp with a huge mouth?
In one of her most recent TikTok posts, Samantha Ramsdell disclosed that she partnered with Long John Silver's to determine how many of the "huge fried shrimp" from their "$10 shrimp share" she could fit in her mouth at one time. Before giving her review of the taste of the shrimp, Ramsdell dubbed a voiceover countdown as she shoved shrimp after shrimp in her mouth. Once that countdown was complete, she squeezed one more giant shrimp in there for a total of 11 huge shrimp in a single bite.
According to Ramsdell, she had always been self-conscious about the size of her mouth and even got bullied for it when she was younger, but now the ability to have fun and push its limits is "one of the biggest, best things about me." And it seems fans agree. Fan reactions ranged from "genuinely intrigued" to feelings of awe and admiration, with some commenting things like "unbelievable...you are the best" or simply "amazing." Seems her days of being bullied are over, with followers even suggesting new foods for her to try this with.