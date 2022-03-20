National Mustard Museum Changes Its Tune About Russian Mustards

Last week, the Mustard Museum divided Twitter in a moment that will live in viral infamy until the next internet brouhaha. The tweet in question featured a display case from the Mustard Museum. Inside, a sign read, "The Russian mustards have been temporarily removed. They will return once the invasion of Ukraine is over and Russia recognizes and respects the sovereign nation of Ukraine." As one might imagine, this prompted lots of people to joke about how devastated Vladimir Putin would be over the lack of representation Russian mustard has in the Wisconsin-based museum.

However, on March 17, Fox News learned from the museum's curator and founder, Barry Levinson, that the Russian mustards have returned. No, the invasion of Ukraine has not ceased. And no, Putin has not declared his respect for Ukrainian sovereignty recently – quite the opposite.

Rather, Levinson seems to be responding to the sardonic takes his decision inspired. "We know that the makers of the Russian mustards are not responsible for the war in Ukraine," he explained in a statement sent to Fox. "That is why these Russian mustards are still on display." He added that a concrete way to help Ukrainians is to donate to the International Rescue Committee.