Reddit Is Celebrating A Birthday Meal Made With Trader Joe's Items

Writer and consumer futurist Blake Morgan described Trader Joe's as "the high-functioning fun friend you love to be with!" in a piece for Forbes. Morgan went on to say that it's not just a place to buy food but "an experience." It seems Trader Joe's doesn't want you to think of shopping there as another chore but as something you enjoy and look forward to. If so, it must be succeeding on some level because according to a 2017 piece by Refinery29, Hillary Duff likes to experience what this grocery store has to offer. She was a massive fan of its egg white salad and Tempting Trail Mix. And in a 2018 video, Kylie Jenner declared TJ's Joe-Joes "the best cookies ever."

But it's not just celebrities that celebrate Trader Joe's. Recently, one Redditor posted a photo of their birthday meal, which came almost entirely from the store shelves at Trader Joe's. The festive pic, which has more than 800 upvotes, is captioned, "turned 22 today, made myself a little charcuterie board. besides the wine, everything is from TJ's." So what was on the table?