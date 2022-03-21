The Issue Some Trader Joe's Fans Have With Its Pinks & Whites Dark Chocolate Bar

Imagine dark chocolate, shortbread cookies, and colorful sprinkles all sandwiched into one little bar — a supermarket snack worthy of its own grocery run. It turns out, Trader Joe's has exactly the kind of snack that may win over both dark chocolate and shortbread cookie lovers this spring!

In the latest episode of the "Inside Trader Joe's" podcast titled "Spring Has Sprung at Trader Joe's," Vice President of Marketing Tara Miller gave fans and co-host Matt Sloan a peek at the supermarket's spring lineup. Shoppers can expect lots of lemon ice creams, Portuguese custard tarts, sparkling white teas, and even little cheeseburger flavored dog treats for the little furry friends that can't get enough of the chain, either.

Also in the spring lineup is the Pinks and Whites Dark Chocolate Bar. Per the supermarket's website, the treat is made of a 54% smooth dark chocolate bar topped with yogurt-coated Pinks & Whites Shortbread Cookies and sprinkles at a cost of $2.99. Miller says that this spring treat "looks beautiful ... It really is so pretty," while her co-host says that the chocolate bar is "like three life preserver rings floating on a chocolate ocean." But some Trader Joe shoppers are not so convinced about the springtime TJ's treat.