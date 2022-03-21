Krispy Kreme Just Brought Back A Fan-Favorite Breakfast Donut, But There's A Catch

Sometimes when a food brand offers a new limited-time product, extensive consumer response makes its permanent return possible. That's what happened with Krispy Kreme's cinnamon roll, which the iconic donut company unveiled in September.

On March 20, Krispy Kreme's Instagram account announced that the cinnamon rolls are available again. "Back by popular demand, our limited edition Original Glazed Cinnamon Rolls are here to stay," the brand also exclaims in a special section on its website. However, customers can only get them on Sundays in "select shops."

Also worth noting is that Krispy Kreme makes no mention of its Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamon Roll, which it originally offered in September in conjunction with its original glazed cinnamon roll (via Business Wire). As the name suggests, it shared the cinnamon roll base but added pieces of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal and "milk icing swirl" on top. The company also clarified via Instagram that the cinnamon rolls are only available in the United States.

But those aren't the only issues with the cinnamon rolls' reintroduction.