Krispy Kreme Just Brought Back A Fan-Favorite Breakfast Donut, But There's A Catch
Sometimes when a food brand offers a new limited-time product, extensive consumer response makes its permanent return possible. That's what happened with Krispy Kreme's cinnamon roll, which the iconic donut company unveiled in September.
On March 20, Krispy Kreme's Instagram account announced that the cinnamon rolls are available again. "Back by popular demand, our limited edition Original Glazed Cinnamon Rolls are here to stay," the brand also exclaims in a special section on its website. However, customers can only get them on Sundays in "select shops."
Also worth noting is that Krispy Kreme makes no mention of its Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamon Roll, which it originally offered in September in conjunction with its original glazed cinnamon roll (via Business Wire). As the name suggests, it shared the cinnamon roll base but added pieces of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal and "milk icing swirl" on top. The company also clarified via Instagram that the cinnamon rolls are only available in the United States.
But those aren't the only issues with the cinnamon rolls' reintroduction.
Many Krispy Kremes sold out of the cinnamon rolls quickly
The reintroduction of such a popular product could have been a slam dunk for Krispy Kreme. However, some commenters on Instagram and Facebook believe the company bungled it.
A widespread issue is that many people could not buy cinnamon rolls, as multiple stores around the U.S. quickly sold out of them. "Completely disappointed," one customer wrote on Facebook. "My husband went to pick up yesterday around lunchtime, only to be told our local one was sold out at 7:30 AM. You guys have the ability to make these throughout the day, right?"
There were similar complaints on Instagram. "Went to 3 different locations this morning and they were all out," one person related. Another shared that "my location ran out before noon today."
Krispy Kreme's social media team responded to many complaints — and there were a lot — by telling people to contact customer service. Hopefully, the next batch of cinnamon rolls will come out without such snags.
After all, the desire is certainly there for them.