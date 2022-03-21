Someone Criticized Costco's Rotisserie Chicken And TikTok Is Not Pleased

Few things are as dear to Costco members as the store's $4.99 rotisserie chicken. So when FlavCity, a healthy recipe blog run by Food Network winner Bobby Parrish, tried to show the issues he has with the chicken, people were distinctly unimpressed.

Yesterday, FlavCity uploaded a video to TikTok. In it, Parrish explains that he has managed to snag the last of the incredibly popular rotisserie chickens at Costco. However, people may not want to deal with the brilliant deal. Problems he raised included the squalid conditions in which the chickens were raised, the GMOs involved, and the seaweed emulsifier used in the preparation process. So, he concludes, even though it is a good deal, you might want to pick up the organic chicken instead.

Of the 2.8 million views the video accrued, a large amount disagreed. Strongly. "Ohhhh noooooo," one pretended to wail. "The $4.99 Costco chicken isn't organicccccc what will I doooo?"

Another sardonic response reads "I only eat chicken that had a gluten free diet, did yoga every morning, had 40 mins of meditation every sunset and it had a 750 credit score."

The overall consensus can be summed up with a third comment that simply stated "Still buying it." People like the fact that the rotisserie chicken is cheap, easy, and tasty. Everything else is not worthy of consideration.