Geoffrey Zakarian's Simple Tip For Homemade Guacamole

Whether served with a side of tortilla chips, on top of a burger, or just eaten with a fork, many people consider homemade guacamole a tasty treat. It also has an interesting history, which Avocados from Mexico shared tidbits of. During the 14th century, the Aztecs in southern Mexico discovered the deliciousness of smashed avocados served with tortillas. That simple concept traveled the globe, and many famous chefs, including Geoffrey Zakarian, have put their own personal takes on the popular avocado dish.

In a recent Instagram reel, the Food Network chef and cookbook author shared his own guacamole recipe. In it, Zakarian uses a mortar and pestle to combine diced onion, jalapeños, and roughly chopped cilantro. He adds fresh avocado to a separate bowl and then marries the two. Finally, he squirts lime juice and drizzles chardonnay vinegar into the mixture.

While the recipe might seem easy, the real secret isn't about its flavors. It is all about one particular cooking technique.