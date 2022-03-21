You'll Soon Be Able To Order An 11-Course KFC Dinner In This Country

Fine dining connoisseurs and fast food aficionados can unite around a unique new dining event. KFC announced it has collaborated with Sydney, Australia-based chef Nelly Robinson for the "Kentucky Fried Chicken Degustation" — a multi-course meal down under which the fast-food chicken icon describes on its reservation page as "a fancy way of saying heaps of food."

The event, according to Food Network, includes an 11-course tasting menu that will highlight 11 of the restaurant chain's most popular menu options. The brand chose the number of courses to reflect the number of secret ingredients famously used in KFC's chicken seasoning.

But don't expect to be served a regular drumstick on a plate — this is KFC food after it has met its fairy godmother and transformed into a princess for the ball. Dishes, via a press release on Mumbrella, include "The Tongue Twister": an image of the Colonel's face made from chicken, lettuce, tomato, and pepper mayonnaise flavors. There's also the "Potato and Gravy," which consists of a gravy candle that melts into a potato bun, and the "Popcorn Chicken": KFC's classic preparation alongside celeriac soup with mushroom gnocchi and basil. Diners can also brace for an edible flower garnish and complementary wine pairings, according to KFC's reservation page.