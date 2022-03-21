What Time You Should Actually Be Eating Dinner, According To An Expert

It would seem that many experts can't come to a concrete time when it is best to eat dinner. Registered dietitian Tracy Lockwood Beckerman told The Huffington Post that 6pm-8pm is the "ideal" dinner time, as it gives a person enough time to digest the food properly before bed, although she admits that this suggested time can differ based on one's sleep pattern or circadian rhythm. Beckerman explains that those who stay up later should eat dinner at a later time to prevent them from feeling hungry and going for a midnight snack.

Registered dietitian Jaime Bachtell-Shelbert of Wholly Nourished tells Mashed that meals consumed later in the evening can not only influence one's sleeping patterns, but are also tied to weight gain and "metabolic disturbances". She notes that "Providing a window of at least 2-3 hours between eating and bedtime is a good idea to prevent indigestion."

You should also keep an eye on what you eat shortly before bed. A heavy fast food meal, Bachtell-Shelbert explains, isn't the best thing to eat before going to bed. Instead, she recommends eating a light snack before bed such as popcorn, dried fruit, or nuts. She also recommends "sleep superfoods" such as grapes, kiwis, or cherries.

While dinner may differ for some of us, it's important to find a balance between a filling meal and one that will help you sleep soundly.