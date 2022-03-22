Geoffrey Zakarian Explains His Special Connection To Harry & David - Exclusive

Fans of Geoffrey Zakarian might know him for the many restaurants he has opened or redesigned over the years (something he will take up a notch with the debut of his new Food Network show, "Big Restaurant Bet") — or they might recognize him from the series, "The Kitchen." But for those who get or gift Harry & David anytime throughout the year, Zakarian might soon be known for a new partnership with the luxury foods company. In a recent exclusive interview with Mashed, the cooking guru explained that he will soon curate his own collection of Harry & David products. "Harry & David, it's perfect. The timing was great. I know their product so well, and a lot of people do," the culinary star explained.

From gourmet treats to complete food baskets, Zakarian is both tasting and establishing his exclusive picks for the company. He will even start contributing to the brand's blog, The Table, where he plans to share recipes, techniques, and tips for entertaining. And in fact, Harry & David actually has a long-standing place in Zakarian's heart, that comes with many family memories.