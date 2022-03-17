Geoffrey Zakarian Curates For Harry And David And Gambles With Big Restaurant Bet - Exclusive Interview

Can you speak to your new show, Big Restaurant Bet?

Sure, the "Big Restaurant Bet," wow. It's premiering [Tuesday,] April 5th at 10:00 [p.m., Eastern time]. Very excited. Prime time. It's one of those pandemic shows that was just about to film in June of 2020. Then the world shut down, so we're very excited that we got it filmed finally in South Florida. It's incredible. It's great. It's an unusual show in that it's going to give not only competition, it's also going to show what it takes to open a restaurant.

We take eight of the best chefs that we have found. These are serious chefs [who are] looking to open their dream restaurant. It's much more of a big picture of opening a restaurant than just becoming a chef. I'm very excited to dig deep and really give viewers a real sense of what it is to not run a restaurant, but opening one.

Opening is ... When it's great, it's magnificent. When it's not great, it's not magnificent. Either way, it's a stunning amount of work and coordination to do it. I think the viewers are really going to understand things they've never thought of like how hard it is and what it takes just to get a recipe development done.

Once you're open, you're physically exhausted. Then you've just started. It's great. It's a whole other look-see of what it takes to open a restaurant.

Is there a certain component of the show that you are really excited about people seeing like exactly what it takes to start a restaurant or the recipe development? What really stood out?

When we did "The Kitchen," [that was] a great show for the viewers simply because the viewer gets a seven to ten-minute demo from all of us in our different levels of chef knowledge that they can use instantly that night for dinner. [Big Restaurant Bet"] is not that type of show. These chefs can cook circles around most chefs in the country. They're that good. However, that plays a far smaller portion of importance than it does when you're a chef just cooking.

You need to be a leader. You need to be fastidious. You have to be the one that has all the answers or the practical answers or make up the answers. It really shows leadership and what it takes to dig deep. Remember, if you're the leader and you're the chef and the owner, you have to be on point all the time. If you're having a lousy day, it's too bad because you can't put that on them. You have to be above everything and show [up] because you need every one of those cooks every day at their fullest potential. They're not going to come every day at their fullest potential, but you need to see those holes and you need to fill them. It's a very emotionally difficult thing to do if you're not used to doing it.