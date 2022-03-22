Daphne Oz's Birthday Cake Recipe Is Turning Heads On TikTok

You might recognize Daphne Oz from her time as a host on "The Chew," or from her new show, "The Good Dish." The latter took the time slot of her dad's show, "The Dr. Oz Show," after he announced in late 2021 that he was leaving the network (via People). The television star entered the culinary world while she was still in college, Variety reports, with a successful publication of "The Dorm Room Diet" in 2010. According to ABC, the book teaches college students how to properly feed themselves and prioritize healthy eating habits. She later ran a weekly cooking segment on her dad's show, a forerunner of "The Good Dish."

As a mother of four, Oz is always looking for fun recipes to try and she regularly posts recipe ideas and tips on her Instagram page and TikTok. Her latest video post shares her favorite recipe for a birthday confetti cake and people are just eating it up.