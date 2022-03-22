Why Pusha T Just Wrote A McDonald's Diss Track

Bronx-born rapper Pusha T went hard in roasting McDonald's in a recent Arby's advertisement. The intensity of those lyrics can be likened to the heat used to roast the chain's popular apple pies to get them to their crispy texture.

Some lines of the new song, which was featured in the Arby's commercial "Spicy Fish Diss," were absolutely brutal. Though the ad was barely over a minute, Pusha T covered a lot of bases in explaining why McDonald's isn't all that. At the beginning, he instantly put McDonald's notorious Filet-O-Fish on blast by saying, "How dare you sell a square fish asking us to trust it?" To be fair, the sandwich, which he later cusses out, was described as "plain ... okay ... nothing special" by one Redditor.

The commercial has fast food fans rolling on the ground in laughter because of the rapper's sharp remarks. Furthermore, early Pusha T fans have been especially appreciative of the jingle: One user commented on the ad's YouTube video, "... hilarious track and gets better if you know about Push's history with McDonald's."